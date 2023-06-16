Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO)

The 36-month beta value for HBIO is also noteworthy at 1.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HBIO is $6.92, which is $1.48 above than the current price. The public float for HBIO is 36.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.05% of that float. The average trading volume of HBIO on June 16, 2023 was 219.36K shares.

HBIO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: HBIO) has dropped by -5.06 compared to previous close of 5.73. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HBIO’s Market Performance

Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO) has seen a -7.33% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.18% gain in the past month and a 94.98% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.45% for HBIO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.83% for HBIO’s stock, with a 58.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HBIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HBIO stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for HBIO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HBIO in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $4 based on the research report published on March 10th of the current year 2023.

HBIO Trading at -0.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.64%, as shares sank -3.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBIO fell by -7.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.71. In addition, Harvard Bioscience Inc. saw 96.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HBIO starting from Green James W, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $2.60 back on Mar 15. After this action, Green James W now owns 2,886,052 shares of Harvard Bioscience Inc., valued at $52,000 using the latest closing price.

EDRICK ALAN I, the Director of Harvard Bioscience Inc., purchase 16,192 shares at $2.62 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that EDRICK ALAN I is holding 202,485 shares at $42,423 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HBIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.21 for the present operating margin

+49.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harvard Bioscience Inc. stands at -8.40. The total capital return value is set at -3.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.45. Equity return is now at value -2.70, with -1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO), the company’s capital structure generated 75.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.89. Total debt to assets is 37.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

In summary, Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.