Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV)

The price-to-earnings ratio for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) is above average at 124.48x.

The average price estimated by analysts for DV is $36.21, which is -$1.39 below than the current price. The public float for DV is 163.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.73% of that float. The average trading volume of DV on June 16, 2023 was 1.32M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

DV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) has jumped by 0.57 compared to previous close of 36.76. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DV’s Market Performance

DV’s stock has risen by 4.46% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 31.89% and a quarterly rise of 44.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.54% for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.42% for DV’s stock, with a simple moving average of 34.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DV stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for DV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DV in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $35 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2023.

DV Trading at 18.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares surge +29.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DV rose by +4.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.20. In addition, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. saw 68.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DV starting from Desmond Laura, who sale 11,003 shares at the price of $36.31 back on Jun 13. After this action, Desmond Laura now owns 179,071 shares of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc., valued at $399,546 using the latest closing price.

Desmond Laura, the Director of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc., sale 11,002 shares at $31.46 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Desmond Laura is holding 179,071 shares at $346,175 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DV

Equity return is now at value 5.90, with 5.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.