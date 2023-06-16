Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE: DKL) is above average at 15.84x. The 36-month beta value for DKL is also noteworthy at 2.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DKL is $47.00, which is -$10.09 below than the current price. The public float for DKL is 8.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.00% of that float. The average trading volume of DKL on June 16, 2023 was 31.55K shares.

Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE: DKL)’s stock price has soared by 7.27 in relation to previous closing price of 53.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DKL’s Market Performance

DKL’s stock has risen by 4.91% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 34.90% and a quarterly rise of 8.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.07% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.19% for Delek Logistics Partners LP The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.92% for DKL’s stock, with a 12.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DKL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DKL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for DKL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DKL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $48 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2022.

DKL Trading at 16.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DKL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.07%, as shares surge +31.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DKL rose by +4.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.62. In addition, Delek Logistics Partners LP saw 26.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DKL starting from Yemin Ezra Uzi, who sale 196 shares at the price of $56.06 back on Nov 17. After this action, Yemin Ezra Uzi now owns 206,684 shares of Delek Logistics Partners LP, valued at $10,988 using the latest closing price.

Yemin Ezra Uzi, the Executive Chairman of Delek Logistics Partners LP, sale 1,126 shares at $56.03 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Yemin Ezra Uzi is holding 206,880 shares at $63,090 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DKL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.11 for the present operating margin

+23.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Delek Logistics Partners LP stands at +15.24. The total capital return value is set at 18.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.50. Equity return is now at value -136.80, with 9.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 30.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.

Conclusion

In summary, Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.