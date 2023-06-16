An In-Depth Look at nCino Inc.’s (NCNO) Stock Performance

The stock of nCino Inc. (NCNO) has seen a 4.13% increase in the past week, with a 8.11% gain in the past month, and a 7.70% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.35% for NCNO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.45% for NCNO’s stock, with a -7.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for nCino Inc. (NCNO) is $28.67, which is $3.54 above the current market price. The public float for NCNO is 109.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.53% of that float. On June 16, 2023, NCNO’s average trading volume was 911.00K shares.

NCNO) stock’s latest price update

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO)’s stock price has plunge by 5.99relation to previous closing price of 24.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.13% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of NCNO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NCNO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for NCNO by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for NCNO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $25 based on the research report published on April 04th of the current year 2023.

NCNO Trading at 3.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.10%, as shares surge +4.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCNO rose by +4.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.63. In addition, nCino Inc. saw -3.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NCNO starting from Sellers Jeanette, who sale 2,765 shares at the price of $24.19 back on Jun 12. After this action, Sellers Jeanette now owns 25,526 shares of nCino Inc., valued at $66,885 using the latest closing price.

Naude Pierre, the CEO of nCino Inc., sale 14,385 shares at $24.05 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Naude Pierre is holding 1,140,559 shares at $346,002 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NCNO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.78 for the present operating margin

+54.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for nCino Inc. stands at -25.16. Equity return is now at value -8.10, with -6.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of nCino Inc. (NCNO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.