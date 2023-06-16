An In-Depth Look at Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited’s (OPA) Stock Performance

The stock of Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (OPA) has seen a -2.08% decrease in the past week, with a 0.48% gain in the past month, and a 1.75% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.56% for OPA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.11% for OPA’s stock, with a 2.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE: OPA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE: OPA) is 16.71x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (OPA) is $15.00, The public float for OPA is 6.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.00% of that float. On June 16, 2023, OPA’s average trading volume was 28.98K shares.

OPA) stock’s latest price update

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE: OPA)’s stock price has plunge by 0.00relation to previous closing price of 10.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.08% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/01/22 that SeatGeek and Forbes Nix SPAC Deals During Market Pullback

OPA Trading at 0.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.46%, as shares surge +0.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPA fell by -2.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.37. In addition, Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited saw 2.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OPA

Equity return is now at value 10.00, with 9.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.13.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (OPA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.