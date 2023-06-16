Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.52 in relation to its previous close of 24.89. However, the company has experienced a -5.68% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/30/22 that Amylyx Prices Newly Approved ALS Drug at $12,500 a Month

Is It Worth Investing in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AMLX is $49.17, which is $24.41 above the current market price. The public float for AMLX is 49.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 17.60% of that float. The average trading volume for AMLX on June 16, 2023 was 967.57K shares.

AMLX’s Market Performance

AMLX’s stock has seen a -5.68% decrease for the week, with a -8.90% drop in the past month and a -22.82% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.27% for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.01% for AMLX stock, with a simple moving average of -23.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMLX stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for AMLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMLX in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $52 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2023.

AMLX Trading at -11.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, as shares sank -10.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMLX fell by -5.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.64. In addition, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -32.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMLX starting from FRATES JAMES M, who sale 32,500 shares at the price of $26.94 back on May 16. After this action, FRATES JAMES M now owns 55,676 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $875,451 using the latest closing price.

Yeramian Patrick D, the Chief Medical Officer of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 11,965 shares at $29.03 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Yeramian Patrick D is holding 208,417 shares at $347,358 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-905.72 for the present operating margin

+84.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -892.38. The total capital return value is set at -92.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -91.62. Equity return is now at value -57.80, with -49.40 for asset returns.

Based on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.81. Total debt to assets is 1.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.