AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE: AMN) is 12.34x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AMN is 0.35. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) is $112.86, which is $4.6 above the current market price. The public float for AMN is 39.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.09% of that float. On June 16, 2023, AMN’s average trading volume was 709.52K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AMN) stock’s latest price update

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE: AMN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.26 in relation to its previous close of 107.98. However, the company has experienced a 1.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/26/22 that Not enough babies? EV battery shortage? Dwindling water? There are ‘scarcity’ stock plays for all of it

AMN’s Market Performance

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) has experienced a 1.04% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 13.73% rise in the past month, and a 27.14% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.59% for AMN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.54% for AMN’s stock, with a 6.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AMN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $70 based on the research report published on October 08th of the previous year 2020.

AMN Trading at 16.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares surge +13.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMN rose by +1.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.39. In addition, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. saw 5.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMN starting from FOLETTA MARK G, who sale 1,458 shares at the price of $88.78 back on Apr 21. After this action, FOLETTA MARK G now owns 8,073 shares of AMN Healthcare Services Inc., valued at $129,441 using the latest closing price.

FOLETTA MARK G, the Director of AMN Healthcare Services Inc., sale 6,042 shares at $84.35 during a trade that took place back on Apr 11, which means that FOLETTA MARK G is holding 8,073 shares at $509,638 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.29 for the present operating margin

+30.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMN Healthcare Services Inc. stands at +8.47. The total capital return value is set at 32.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.69. Equity return is now at value 36.60, with 13.00 for asset returns.

Based on AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN), the company’s capital structure generated 82.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.20. Total debt to assets is 28.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.29 and the total asset turnover is 1.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.