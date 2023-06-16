American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE: AWK) is above average at 32.54x. The 36-month beta value for AWK is also noteworthy at 0.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AWK is $160.44, which is $13.41 above than the current price. The public float for AWK is 180.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.10% of that float. The average trading volume of AWK on June 16, 2023 was 897.59K shares.

AWK) stock’s latest price update

American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE: AWK)’s stock price has increased by 1.36 compared to its previous closing price of 146.11. However, the company has seen a 0.66% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/27/22 that 6 Water Stocks for an Increasingly Thirsty World

AWK’s Market Performance

AWK’s stock has risen by 0.66% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.34% and a quarterly rise of 3.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.71% for American Water Works Company Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.48% for AWK’s stock, with a 1.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AWK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AWK stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for AWK by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for AWK in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $140 based on the research report published on October 20th of the previous year 2022.

AWK Trading at 0.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares surge +3.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AWK rose by +0.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $144.72. In addition, American Water Works Company Inc. saw -2.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AWK starting from Marberry Michael, who purchase 1,400 shares at the price of $142.35 back on May 18. After this action, Marberry Michael now owns 3,673 shares of American Water Works Company Inc., valued at $199,290 using the latest closing price.

Marberry Michael, the Director of American Water Works Company Inc., purchase 675 shares at $145.89 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that Marberry Michael is holding 1,238 shares at $98,476 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.57 for the present operating margin

+40.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Water Works Company Inc. stands at +21.62. The total capital return value is set at 6.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.50. Equity return is now at value 10.20, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK), the company’s capital structure generated 161.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.82. Total debt to assets is 43.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 142.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

In summary, American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.