American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.20. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) by analysts is $1.50, which is $1.35 above the current market price. The public float for AREB is 15.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.29% of that float. On June 16, 2023, the average trading volume of AREB was 1.07M shares.

AREB) stock’s latest price update

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.35 compared to its previous closing price of 0.14. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AREB’s Market Performance

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) has experienced a 1.00% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.31% drop in the past month, and a 10.99% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.74% for AREB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.71% for AREB’s stock, with a simple moving average of -37.27% for the last 200 days.

AREB Trading at -1.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AREB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.22%, as shares sank -1.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AREB rose by +2.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1573. In addition, American Rebel Holdings Inc. saw -21.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AREB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-59.92 for the present operating margin

+22.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Rebel Holdings Inc. stands at -84.54. Equity return is now at value -50.30, with -35.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

To sum up, American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.