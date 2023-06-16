Alcon Inc. (ALC) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Alcon Inc. (NYSE: ALC) is 115.56x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Alcon Inc. (ALC) is $91.07, which is $10.38 above the current market price. ALC currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.On June 16, 2023, ALC’s average trading volume was 1.20M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ALC) stock’s latest price update

Alcon Inc. (NYSE: ALC)’s stock price has plunge by 1.38relation to previous closing price of 79.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.50% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/23/22 that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Stock Surges as Alcon to Buy Eye Care Company

ALC’s Market Performance

Alcon Inc. (ALC) has seen a 2.50% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.38% gain in the past month and a 21.13% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.32% for ALC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.13% for ALC stock, with a simple moving average of 17.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ALC by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for ALC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $85 based on the research report published on May 30th of the current year 2023.

ALC Trading at 7.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.07%, as shares surge +0.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALC rose by +2.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.23. In addition, Alcon Inc. saw 18.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Alcon Inc. (ALC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.