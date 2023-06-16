Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) is $2.40, which is $1.09 above the current market price. The public float for AEVA is 122.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.93% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AEVA on June 16, 2023 was 1.17M shares.

AEVA) stock’s latest price update

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA)’s stock price has plunge by 6.47relation to previous closing price of 1.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.47% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AEVA’s Market Performance

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) has experienced a 6.47% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 45.10% rise in the past month, and a -9.20% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.32% for AEVA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.26% for AEVA’s stock, with a -9.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEVA stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AEVA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AEVA in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $3 based on the research report published on July 18th of the previous year 2022.

AEVA Trading at 32.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.46%, as shares surge +35.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEVA rose by +6.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2710. In addition, Aeva Technologies Inc. saw 8.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEVA starting from Dardashti Soroush Salehian, who sale 35,851 shares at the price of $2.02 back on Feb 06. After this action, Dardashti Soroush Salehian now owns 23,824,040 shares of Aeva Technologies Inc., valued at $72,283 using the latest closing price.

Dardashti Soroush Salehian, the Chief Executive Officer of Aeva Technologies Inc., sale 52,600 shares at $2.01 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that Dardashti Soroush Salehian is holding 23,859,891 shares at $105,668 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3624.88 for the present operating margin

-101.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aeva Technologies Inc. stands at -3513.96. Equity return is now at value -42.80, with -40.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.35.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.