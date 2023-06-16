Adeia Inc. (ADEA) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ: ADEA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ADEA is 1.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ADEA is $15.67, which is $4.92 above the current price. The public float for ADEA is 102.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ADEA on June 16, 2023 was 563.87K shares.

ADEA) stock’s latest price update

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ: ADEA)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.94 in comparison to its previous close of 10.65, however, the company has experienced a 3.46% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ADEA’s Market Performance

Adeia Inc. (ADEA) has seen a 3.46% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 15.72% gain in the past month and a 30.62% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.20% for ADEA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.46% for ADEA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 18.71% for the last 200 days.

ADEA Trading at 21.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares surge +16.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADEA rose by +3.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.08. In addition, Adeia Inc. saw 13.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ADEA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.83 for the present operating margin

+73.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adeia Inc. stands at +31.53. The total capital return value is set at 10.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.05.

Based on Adeia Inc. (ADEA), the company’s capital structure generated 244.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.95. Total debt to assets is 60.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 207.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Adeia Inc. (ADEA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.