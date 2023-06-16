ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR)’s stock price has plunge by 3.33relation to previous closing price of 11.42. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 10.38% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) Right Now?

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ACMR is at 1.12. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ACMR is $19.60, which is $6.48 above the current market price. The public float for ACMR is 44.62M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.99% of that float. The average trading volume for ACMR on June 16, 2023 was 538.43K shares.

ACMR’s Market Performance

The stock of ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) has seen a 10.38% increase in the past week, with a 18.47% rise in the past month, and a -0.84% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.38% for ACMR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.76% for ACMR stock, with a simple moving average of 11.06% for the last 200 days.

ACMR Trading at 16.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.42%, as shares surge +21.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACMR rose by +10.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.39. In addition, ACM Research Inc. saw 53.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACMR starting from Cheav Sotheara, who sale 39,000 shares at the price of $10.00 back on Jun 06. After this action, Cheav Sotheara now owns 110,002 shares of ACM Research Inc., valued at $390,000 using the latest closing price.

Dun Haiping, the Director of ACM Research Inc., sale 37,500 shares at $10.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Dun Haiping is holding 887,188 shares at $375,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.18 for the present operating margin

+47.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for ACM Research Inc. stands at +10.10. The total capital return value is set at 6.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.63. Equity return is now at value 7.80, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Based on ACM Research Inc. (ACMR), the company’s capital structure generated 11.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.54. Total debt to assets is 6.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.