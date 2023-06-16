Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS)’s stock price has increased by 3.99 compared to its previous closing price of 9.53. However, the company has seen a 6.79% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ACRS is also noteworthy at 0.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ACRS is $29.13, which is $19.21 above than the current price. The public float for ACRS is 60.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.90% of that float. The average trading volume of ACRS on June 16, 2023 was 658.95K shares.

ACRS’s Market Performance

ACRS’s stock has seen a 6.79% increase for the week, with a 21.15% rise in the past month and a 22.04% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.46% for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.89% for ACRS stock, with a simple moving average of -24.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACRS stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for ACRS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACRS in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $29 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

ACRS Trading at 12.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.59%, as shares surge +19.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACRS rose by +6.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.86. In addition, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. saw -37.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACRS starting from Manion Douglas J., who purchase 6,300 shares at the price of $7.86 back on Mar 17. After this action, Manion Douglas J. now owns 12,800 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc., valued at $49,532 using the latest closing price.

Manion Douglas J., the Pres and CEO of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc., purchase 6,500 shares at $7.74 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Manion Douglas J. is holding 6,500 shares at $50,278 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-286.21 for the present operating margin

+59.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. stands at -292.11. The total capital return value is set at -42.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.59. Equity return is now at value -46.40, with -37.40 for asset returns.

Based on Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.13. Total debt to assets is 0.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 53.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.55.

Conclusion

In summary, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.