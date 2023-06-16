Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.07 compared to its previous closing price of 14.25. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AKR is at 1.50. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AKR is $16.17, which is $2.07 above the current market price. The public float for AKR is 94.22M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.90% of that float. The average trading volume for AKR on June 16, 2023 was 747.53K shares.

AKR’s Market Performance

AKR stock saw an increase of -0.90% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 12.46% and a quarterly increase of 4.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.88% for Acadia Realty Trust (AKR).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.45% for AKR’s stock, with a 0.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKR stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for AKR by listing it as a “Sector Weight.” The predicted price for AKR in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $16 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

AKR Trading at 6.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares surge +10.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKR fell by -0.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.46. In addition, Acadia Realty Trust saw -0.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKR starting from CROCKER DOUGLAS II, who purchase 28,250 shares at the price of $12.90 back on May 24. After this action, CROCKER DOUGLAS II now owns 112,397 shares of Acadia Realty Trust, valued at $364,425 using the latest closing price.

LUSCOMBE WENDY W, the Director of Acadia Realty Trust, sale 807 shares at $15.23 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that LUSCOMBE WENDY W is holding 37,614 shares at $12,293 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.58 for the present operating margin

+27.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Acadia Realty Trust stands at -11.10. The total capital return value is set at 1.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.22.

Based on Acadia Realty Trust (AKR), the company’s capital structure generated 113.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.08. Total debt to assets is 44.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 93.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.