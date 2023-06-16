A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE: ATEN) has increased by 3.42 when compared to last closing price of 14.92.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE: ATEN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE: ATEN) is 25.42x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ATEN is 1.03. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) is $20.67, which is $5.24 above the current market price. The public float for ATEN is 67.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.18% of that float. On June 16, 2023, ATEN’s average trading volume was 638.97K shares.

ATEN’s Market Performance

ATEN’s stock has seen a 8.97% increase for the week, with a 11.97% rise in the past month and a 4.61% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.75% for A10 Networks Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.27% for ATEN’s stock, with a 0.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ATEN Trading at 7.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares surge +9.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATEN rose by +8.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.59. In addition, A10 Networks Inc. saw -7.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATEN starting from Becker Brian, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $14.13 back on May 19. After this action, Becker Brian now owns 59,380 shares of A10 Networks Inc., valued at $176,625 using the latest closing price.

Trivedi Dhrupad, the Chief Executive Officer of A10 Networks Inc., sale 47,336 shares at $13.87 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Trivedi Dhrupad is holding 548,599 shares at $656,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.93 for the present operating margin

+79.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for A10 Networks Inc. stands at +16.73. The total capital return value is set at 24.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.02.

Based on A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN), the company’s capital structure generated 11.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.68. Total debt to assets is 5.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.