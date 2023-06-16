17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.43 compared to its previous closing price of 1.06. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/23/21 that Snap, Twitter, Facebook, TAL Education: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) is $11.42, The public float for YQ is 34.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.10% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of YQ on June 16, 2023 was 75.63K shares.

YQ’s Market Performance

YQ’s stock has seen a -0.61% decrease for the week, with a -16.52% drop in the past month and a -2.04% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.50% for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.17% for YQ’s stock, with a -24.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

YQ Trading at -16.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.46%, as shares sank -13.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YQ fell by -0.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9943. In addition, 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. saw -52.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-39.76 for the present operating margin

+61.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. stands at -33.49. Equity return is now at value -22.00, with -16.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.27.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.