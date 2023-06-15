Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) Stock Observes -18.38% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) has seen a 4.86% increase in the past week, with a -1.14% drop in the past month, and a -13.64% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.16% for ZYXI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.19% for ZYXI’s stock, with a -18.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) is above average at 21.06x. The 36-month beta value for ZYXI is also noteworthy at 0.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ZYXI is $22.00, which is $12.5 above than the current price. The public float for ZYXI is 20.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 23.76% of that float. The average trading volume of ZYXI on June 15, 2023 was 335.14K shares.

ZYXI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) has jumped by 10.21 compared to previous close of 8.62. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZYXI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZYXI stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ZYXI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ZYXI in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $18 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

ZYXI Trading at -10.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZYXI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.50%, as shares surge +0.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZYXI rose by +4.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.30. In addition, Zynex Inc. saw -31.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZYXI starting from Lucsok Anna, who sale 1,103 shares at the price of $13.98 back on Dec 13. After this action, Lucsok Anna now owns 13,973 shares of Zynex Inc., valued at $15,420 using the latest closing price.

MOORHEAD DANIEL J, the Chief Financial Officer of Zynex Inc., sale 38,126 shares at $10.68 during a trade that took place back on Oct 31, which means that MOORHEAD DANIEL J is holding 18,405 shares at $407,186 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZYXI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.50 for the present operating margin

+79.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zynex Inc. stands at +10.78. The total capital return value is set at 22.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.32. Equity return is now at value 26.00, with 14.90 for asset returns.

Based on Zynex Inc. (ZYXI), the company’s capital structure generated 40.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.89. Total debt to assets is 22.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.97 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.30.

Conclusion

In summary, Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.