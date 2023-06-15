Zura Bio Limited (ZURA): A Technical Analysis

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ: ZURA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Zura Bio Limited (ZURA) is $17.00, The public float for ZURA is 6.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZURA on June 15, 2023 was 710.68K shares.

ZURA) stock’s latest price update

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ: ZURA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 11.58 compared to its previous closing price of 7.17. However, the company has seen a gain of 21.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ZURA’s Market Performance

ZURA’s stock has risen by 21.21% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 45.45% and a quarterly drop of -21.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.90% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.58% for Zura Bio Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 30.16% for ZURA’s stock, with a -19.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZURA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZURA stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for ZURA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZURA in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $14 based on the research report published on June 14th of the current year 2023.

ZURA Trading at 4.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZURA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.90%, as shares surge +50.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZURA rose by +21.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.28. In addition, Zura Bio Limited saw -21.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZURA starting from Munshi Amit, who purchase 117,647 shares at the price of $4.25 back on Jun 05. After this action, Munshi Amit now owns 617,640 shares of Zura Bio Limited, valued at $500,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZURA

Equity return is now at value -6.00, with -5.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.23.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Zura Bio Limited (ZURA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.