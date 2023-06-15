Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) Stock: A Value Analysis

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) is $50.30, which is $23.99 above the current market price. The public float for ZNTL is 52.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 20.15% of that float. On June 15, 2023, ZNTL’s average trading volume was 898.98K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ZNTL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL) has increased by 6.80 when compared to last closing price of 24.63. Despite this, the company has experienced a 8.56% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ZNTL’s Market Performance

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) has experienced a 8.56% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.90% drop in the past month, and a 38.96% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.57% for ZNTL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.63% for ZNTL stock, with a simple moving average of 20.20% for the last 200 days.

ZNTL Trading at 13.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZNTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.64%, as shares sank -1.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZNTL rose by +8.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.86. In addition, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 30.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZNTL starting from Gallagher Cam, who sale 27,768 shares at the price of $26.27 back on May 31. After this action, Gallagher Cam now owns 463,502 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $729,506 using the latest closing price.

Bunker Kevin D., the Chief Scientific Officer of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 80,000 shares at $30.02 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Bunker Kevin D. is holding 15,000 shares at $2,401,248 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZNTL

The total capital return value is set at -50.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.37. Equity return is now at value -56.00, with -45.30 for asset returns.

Based on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL), the company’s capital structure generated 10.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.84. Total debt to assets is 8.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.39.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.98.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.