WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.94. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) by analysts is $5.80, which is $7.76 above the current market price. The public float for WKEY is 4.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.85% of that float. On June 15, 2023, the average trading volume of WKEY was 1.02M shares.

WKEY) stock’s latest price update

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY)’s stock price has soared by 10.34 in relation to previous closing price of 2.03. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 13.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

WKEY’s Market Performance

WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) has seen a 13.13% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 24.19% gain in the past month and a 51.22% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.01% for WKEY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.54% for WKEY’s stock, with a 51.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WKEY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WKEY stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for WKEY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WKEY in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $11 based on the research report published on December 10th of the previous year 2021.

WKEY Trading at 24.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WKEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.26%, as shares sank -12.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WKEY rose by +13.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.44. In addition, WISeKey International Holding AG saw 83.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WKEY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-57.91 for the present operating margin

+40.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for WISeKey International Holding AG stands at -33.71. The total capital return value is set at -29.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.46.

Based on WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY), the company’s capital structure generated 36.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.84. Total debt to assets is 19.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

To sum up, WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.