WisdomTree Inc. (WT) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for WisdomTree Inc. (NYSE: WT) is above average at 17.08x. The 36-month beta value for WT is also noteworthy at 1.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WT is $7.70, which is $0.39 above than the current price. The public float for WT is 109.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.56% of that float. The average trading volume of WT on June 15, 2023 was 1.33M shares.

WT) stock’s latest price update

WisdomTree Inc. (NYSE: WT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.95 in relation to its previous close of 7.38. However, the company has experienced a -0.14% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WT’s Market Performance

WisdomTree Inc. (WT) has seen a -0.14% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 4.13% gain in the past month and a 28.25% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.96% for WT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.06% for WT’s stock, with a 27.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WT stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for WT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for WT in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $9 based on the research report published on May 15th of the current year 2023.

WT Trading at 10.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares surge +4.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WT fell by -0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.04. In addition, WisdomTree Inc. saw 34.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.15 for the present operating margin

+75.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for WisdomTree Inc. stands at +14.92. The total capital return value is set at 11.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.33.

Based on WisdomTree Inc. (WT), the company’s capital structure generated 73.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.41. Total debt to assets is 31.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.29.

Conclusion

In summary, WisdomTree Inc. (WT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.