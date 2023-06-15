What Recent Market Trends Mean for ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc.’s (ZVSA) Stock

In the past week, ZVSA stock has gone down by -22.31%, with a monthly decline of -18.70% and a quarterly plunge of -84.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.89% for ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.09% for ZVSA stock, with a simple moving average of -93.59% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ZVSA) Right Now?

The public float for ZVSA is 4.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.16% of that float. On June 15, 2023, ZVSA’s average trading volume was 1.67M shares.

ZVSA) stock’s latest price update

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ZVSA) has seen a decline in its stock price by -16.67 in relation to its previous close of 0.37. However, the company has experienced a -22.31% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ZVSA Trading at -62.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZVSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.72%, as shares sank -18.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -83.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZVSA fell by -23.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3945. In addition, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. saw -80.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZVSA

Equity return is now at value -56.30, with -40.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (ZVSA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.