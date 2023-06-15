What Recent Market Trends Mean for Enerplus Corporation’s (ERF) Stock

The stock of Enerplus Corporation (ERF) has seen a -5.77% decrease in the past week, with a -0.21% drop in the past month, and a 7.41% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.84% for ERF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.13% for ERF stock, with a simple moving average of -10.81% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) Right Now?

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ERF is 2.18.

The public float for ERF is 213.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ERF on June 15, 2023 was 1.22M shares.

ERF) stock’s latest price update

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF)’s stock price has plunge by -1.73relation to previous closing price of 14.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.77% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ERF Trading at -3.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares surge +1.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERF fell by -5.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.53. In addition, Enerplus Corporation saw -19.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ERF

Equity return is now at value 105.40, with 50.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Enerplus Corporation (ERF) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.