What Recent Market Trends Mean for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.’s (BAM) Stock

In the past week, BAM stock has gone up by 5.54%, with a monthly gain of 5.84% and a quarterly surge of 8.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.10% for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.53% for BAM stock, with a simple moving average of 4.95% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) is 6.66x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) is $36.33, which is $2.46 above the current market price. The public float for BAM is 398.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.48% of that float. On June 15, 2023, BAM’s average trading volume was 1.47M shares.

BAM) stock’s latest price update

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.58 in relation to its previous close of 33.01. However, the company has experienced a 5.54% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BAM Trading at 4.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares surge +7.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAM rose by +5.54%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.59. In addition, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. saw 16.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAM starting from Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast, who sale 50,256 shares at the price of $11.94 back on Mar 29. After this action, Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast now owns 21,054,667 shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd., valued at $599,805 using the latest closing price.

Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast, the Director of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd., sale 24,744 shares at $11.96 during a trade that took place back on Mar 28, which means that Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast is holding 21,104,923 shares at $295,988 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.45 for the present operating margin

+94.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. stands at +52.80. Equity return is now at value 24.80, with 9.90 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.18.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.