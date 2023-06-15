Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) Stock Records -13.99% Quarterly Movement

In the past week, WDH stock has gone up by 5.13%, with a monthly decline of -13.07% and a quarterly plunge of -13.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.42% for Waterdrop Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.85% for WDH’s stock, with a 6.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) Right Now?

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.75x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) by analysts is $23.13, which is $0.34 above the current market price. The public float for WDH is 295.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.23% of that float. On June 15, 2023, the average trading volume of WDH was 613.78K shares.

WDH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) has decreased by 0.00 when compared to last closing price of 2.46. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.13% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of WDH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WDH stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for WDH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WDH in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $2.10 based on the research report published on September 16th of the previous year 2022.

WDH Trading at -11.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WDH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.64%, as shares sank -13.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WDH rose by +5.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +115.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.54. In addition, Waterdrop Inc. saw -26.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WDH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.06 for the present operating margin

+63.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Waterdrop Inc. stands at +21.69. The total capital return value is set at 10.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.76. Equity return is now at value 12.00, with 9.60 for asset returns.

Based on Waterdrop Inc. (WDH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.29. Total debt to assets is 0.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.07.

Conclusion

To sum up, Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.