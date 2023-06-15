Waste Management Inc. (WM) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, WM stock has gone up by 0.54%, with a monthly decline of -3.65% and a quarterly surge of 4.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.25% for Waste Management Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.62% for WM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.17% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) Right Now?

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 29.70x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.73. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Waste Management Inc. (WM) by analysts is $176.89, which is $14.47 above the current market price. The public float for WM is 405.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.15% of that float. On June 15, 2023, the average trading volume of WM was 1.66M shares.

WM) stock’s latest price update

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM)’s stock price has soared by 0.20 in relation to previous closing price of 162.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WM stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for WM by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for WM in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $182 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2023.

WM Trading at -1.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.15%, as shares sank -3.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WM rose by +0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $163.17. In addition, Waste Management Inc. saw 3.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WM starting from Nagy Leslie K, who sale 800 shares at the price of $151.11 back on Feb 24. After this action, Nagy Leslie K now owns 5,210 shares of Waste Management Inc., valued at $120,888 using the latest closing price.

Nagy Leslie K, the VP & Chief Accounting Officer of Waste Management Inc., sale 60 shares at $153.40 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Nagy Leslie K is holding 6,010 shares at $9,204 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.45 for the present operating margin

+27.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Waste Management Inc. stands at +11.36. The total capital return value is set at 15.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.62. Equity return is now at value 32.40, with 7.40 for asset returns.

Based on Waste Management Inc. (WM), the company’s capital structure generated 226.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.37. Total debt to assets is 48.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 219.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

To sum up, Waste Management Inc. (WM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.