VNET Group Inc. (VNET) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of -0.21. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for VNET Group Inc. (VNET) by analysts is $36.57, which is $2.18 above the current market price. The public float for VNET is 124.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.69% of that float. On June 15, 2023, the average trading volume of VNET was 1.82M shares.

VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET)’s stock price has soared by 1.51 in relation to previous closing price of 3.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 12.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VNET’s Market Performance

VNET Group Inc. (VNET) has experienced a 12.37% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.26% rise in the past month, and a 6.67% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.77% for VNET.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.80% for VNET’s stock, with a -26.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNET stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for VNET by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VNET in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $2.90 based on the research report published on June 12th of the current year 2023.

VNET Trading at 10.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.11%, as shares surge +12.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNET rose by +12.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.87. In addition, VNET Group Inc. saw -40.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VNET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.87 for the present operating margin

+18.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for VNET Group Inc. stands at -10.98. Equity return is now at value -11.60, with -2.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

To sum up, VNET Group Inc. (VNET) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.