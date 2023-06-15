Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (VIOT) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for VIOT is at 0.91. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VIOT is $12.06, The public float for VIOT is 33.77M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.01% of that float. The average trading volume for VIOT on June 15, 2023 was 33.62K shares.

VIOT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) has jumped by 15.73 compared to previous close of 0.89. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 14.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VIOT’s Market Performance

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (VIOT) has seen a 14.06% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 22.77% gain in the past month and a -0.96% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.19% for VIOT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.95% for VIOT’s stock, with a -2.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VIOT Trading at 14.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.67%, as shares surge +21.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIOT rose by +14.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8899. In addition, Viomi Technology Co. Ltd saw -3.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VIOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.26 for the present operating margin

+22.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Viomi Technology Co. Ltd stands at -8.52. Equity return is now at value -17.80, with -9.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (VIOT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.