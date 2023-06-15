Vertex Inc. (VERX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Vertex Inc. (VERX) by analysts is $23.70, which is $2.37 above the current market price. The public float for VERX is 44.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.09% of that float. On June 15, 2023, the average trading volume of VERX was 331.57K shares.

The stock of Vertex Inc. (NASDAQ: VERX) has decreased by -9.95 when compared to last closing price of 22.51. Despite this, the company has experienced a -11.83% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VERX’s Market Performance

VERX’s stock has fallen by -11.83% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.05% and a quarterly rise of 8.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.81% for Vertex Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.17% for VERX’s stock, with a 19.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VERX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VERX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for VERX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VERX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $20 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2023.

VERX Trading at -5.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VERX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.48%, as shares sank -3.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VERX fell by -12.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.80. In addition, Vertex Inc. saw 39.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VERX starting from SCHWAB JOHN R, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $19.61 back on May 15. After this action, SCHWAB JOHN R now owns 23,316 shares of Vertex Inc., valued at $588,381 using the latest closing price.

Butler Lisa, the CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER of Vertex Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $19.56 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Butler Lisa is holding 250 shares at $195,648 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VERX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.44 for the present operating margin

+57.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vertex Inc. stands at -2.50. The total capital return value is set at -0.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.46. Equity return is now at value -13.60, with -4.30 for asset returns.

Based on Vertex Inc. (VERX), the company’s capital structure generated 32.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.24. Total debt to assets is 10.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

To sum up, Vertex Inc. (VERX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.