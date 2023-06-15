Understanding the 3.80% Volatility Levels of East West Bancorp Inc.’s (EWBC) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) has seen a -2.35% decrease in the past week, with a 13.56% gain in the past month, and a -6.08% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.80% for EWBC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.81% for EWBC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -17.44% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) Right Now?

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EWBC is 1.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EWBC is $66.73, which is $13.91 above the current price. The public float for EWBC is 139.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EWBC on June 15, 2023 was 1.78M shares.

EWBC stock's latest price update

The stock price of East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) has dropped by -2.49 compared to previous close of 54.63. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EWBC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EWBC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for EWBC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EWBC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $63 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2023.

EWBC Trading at 5.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EWBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares surge +15.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EWBC fell by -2.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.17. In addition, East West Bancorp Inc. saw -19.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EWBC starting from Alvarez Manuel Pham, who purchase 1,250 shares at the price of $43.60 back on May 11. After this action, Alvarez Manuel Pham now owns 4,445 shares of East West Bancorp Inc., valued at $54,505 using the latest closing price.

Kay Sabrina, the Director of East West Bancorp Inc., purchase 6,840 shares at $43.88 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Kay Sabrina is holding 8,846 shares at $300,105 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EWBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.78 for the present operating margin

The net margin for East West Bancorp Inc. stands at +43.78. The total capital return value is set at 21.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.85. Equity return is now at value 20.60, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC), the company’s capital structure generated 9.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.62. Total debt to assets is 0.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.