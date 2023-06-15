Understanding the 2.73% Volatility Levels of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s (ARCO) Stock in the Past 30 Days

In the past week, ARCO stock has gone up by 3.13%, with a monthly gain of 8.85% and a quarterly surge of 17.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.73% for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.23% for ARCO stock, with a simple moving average of 16.85% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) Right Now?

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.98. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) is $10.90, which is $1.57 above the current market price. The public float for ARCO is 122.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARCO on June 15, 2023 was 934.78K shares.

ARCO) stock’s latest price update

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.88 in relation to its previous close of 9.05. However, the company has experienced a 3.13% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARCO stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ARCO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ARCO in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $9 based on the research report published on September 27th of the previous year 2022.

ARCO Trading at 11.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares surge +9.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARCO rose by +3.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.89. In addition, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. saw 10.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ARCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.30 for the present operating margin

+13.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. stands at +3.88. The total capital return value is set at 14.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.09. Equity return is now at value 54.10, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Based on Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO), the company’s capital structure generated 491.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.09. Total debt to assets is 59.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 456.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 31.68 and the total asset turnover is 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.