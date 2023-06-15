Ucommune International Ltd (UK) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UK is 0.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for UK is 3.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UK on June 15, 2023 was 364.54K shares.

UK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) has jumped by 8.80 compared to previous close of 0.64. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

UK’s Market Performance

UK’s stock has risen by 8.86% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 14.19% and a quarterly drop of -28.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.25% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.32% for Ucommune International Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.30% for UK’s stock, with a -61.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UK Trading at -13.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.25%, as shares surge +7.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UK rose by +8.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7046. In addition, Ucommune International Ltd saw -52.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.68 for the present operating margin

-11.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ucommune International Ltd stands at -44.14. Equity return is now at value -48.90, with -15.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ucommune International Ltd (UK) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.