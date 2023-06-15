Triumph Group Inc.’s (TGI) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) has gone up by 0.16% for the week, with a 16.56% rise in the past month and a 9.28% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.97% for TGI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.85% for TGI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.79% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE: TGI) Right Now?

Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE: TGI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.62. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) is $13.38, which is $1.13 above the current market price. The public float for TGI is 63.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TGI on June 15, 2023 was 1.00M shares.

TGI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE: TGI) has jumped by 0.82 compared to previous close of 12.15. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TGI stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for TGI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TGI in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $11 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

TGI Trading at 9.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares surge +1.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGI rose by +0.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.92. In addition, Triumph Group Inc. saw 16.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TGI starting from Keating Neal J, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $10.93 back on Mar 13. After this action, Keating Neal J now owns 29,933 shares of Triumph Group Inc., valued at $109,300 using the latest closing price.

Crowley Daniel J, the Chairman, President and CEO of Triumph Group Inc., purchase 6,018 shares at $11.01 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Crowley Daniel J is holding 694,959 shares at $66,258 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.26 for the present operating margin

+25.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Triumph Group Inc. stands at +6.50. Equity return is now at value -12.00, with 5.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.