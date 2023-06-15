TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The public float for RNAZ is 0.64M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.26% of that float. The average trading volume for RNAZ on June 15, 2023 was 173.45K shares.

RNAZ) stock’s latest price update

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 6.95 compared to its previous closing price of 2.59. However, the company has seen a fall of -10.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

RNAZ’s Market Performance

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) has experienced a -10.06% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -54.49% drop in the past month, and a -60.17% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.55% for RNAZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -37.41% for RNAZ’s stock, with a -76.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RNAZ Trading at -53.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNAZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.76%, as shares sank -54.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNAZ fell by -10.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.26. In addition, TransCode Therapeutics Inc. saw -79.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RNAZ starting from Dudley Robert Michael, who purchase 19,000 shares at the price of $2.76 back on Jun 09. After this action, Dudley Robert Michael now owns 912,114 shares of TransCode Therapeutics Inc., valued at $52,440 using the latest closing price.

Dudley Robert Michael, the Chief Executive Officer of TransCode Therapeutics Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $1.15 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Dudley Robert Michael is holding 893,114 shares at $23,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RNAZ

Equity return is now at value -319.50, with -192.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.