Traeger Inc. (COOK) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Traeger Inc. (COOK) is $4.03, which is -$0.16 below the current market price. The public float for COOK is 110.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.85% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of COOK on June 15, 2023 was 425.61K shares.

COOK) stock’s latest price update

Traeger Inc. (NYSE: COOK) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.27 compared to its previous closing price of 4.40. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

COOK’s Market Performance

Traeger Inc. (COOK) has seen a -2.63% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 20.71% gain in the past month and a 25.93% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.78% for COOK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.16% for COOK’s stock, with a 19.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

COOK Trading at 16.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COOK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.96%, as shares surge +26.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COOK fell by -2.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.78. In addition, Traeger Inc. saw 44.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COOK starting from ANDRUS JEREMY, who purchase 148,878 shares at the price of $2.90 back on Oct 17. After this action, ANDRUS JEREMY now owns 9,123,599 shares of Traeger Inc., valued at $431,151 using the latest closing price.

ANDRUS JEREMY, the Chief Executive Officer of Traeger Inc., purchase 58,221 shares at $2.98 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that ANDRUS JEREMY is holding 8,974,721 shares at $173,691 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COOK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.90 for the present operating margin

+29.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Traeger Inc. stands at -58.26. The total capital return value is set at -11.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.42. Equity return is now at value -95.30, with -37.30 for asset returns.

Based on Traeger Inc. (COOK), the company’s capital structure generated 147.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.61. Total debt to assets is 52.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 142.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Traeger Inc. (COOK) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.