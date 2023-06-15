Trading Update: BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) Stock Endures 9.09% Monthly Volatility

The stock of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) has seen a 1.62% increase in the past week, with a -21.85% drop in the past month, and a 8.57% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.09% for BTAI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.71% for BTAI’s stock, with a 5.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BTAI is at 1.09. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BTAI is $51.30, which is $31.72 above the current market price. The public float for BTAI is 18.99M, and currently, shorts hold a 19.61% of that float. The average trading volume for BTAI on June 15, 2023 was 572.16K shares.

BTAI stock's latest price update

The stock of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) has increased by 5.61 when compared to last closing price of 20.15.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTAI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTAI stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for BTAI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BTAI in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $22 based on the research report published on March 10th of the current year 2023.

BTAI Trading at -1.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.64%, as shares sank -22.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTAI rose by +1.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.56. In addition, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. saw -0.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BTAI starting from Mehta Vimal, who sale 6,500 shares at the price of $25.79 back on May 22. After this action, Mehta Vimal now owns 37,294 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc., valued at $167,641 using the latest closing price.

Steinhart Richard I, the Chief Financial Officer of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $27.17 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Steinhart Richard I is holding 1,500 shares at $135,864 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BTAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42242.93 for the present operating margin

+7.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. stands at -44201.87. The total capital return value is set at -80.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -84.27. Equity return is now at value -177.70, with -85.10 for asset returns.

Based on BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI), the company’s capital structure generated 122.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.11. Total debt to assets is 45.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 122.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 840.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.