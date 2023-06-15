Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO)’s stock price has dropped by -0.33 in relation to previous closing price of 218.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/11/22 that FTC Clears Tractor Supply’s $320 Million Deal to Buy Smaller Rival

Is It Worth Investing in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) Right Now?

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for TSCO is at 0.82. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for TSCO is $255.86, which is $37.54 above the current market price. The public float for TSCO is 108.77M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.78% of that float. The average trading volume for TSCO on June 15, 2023 was 1.17M shares.

TSCO’s Market Performance

The stock of Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) has seen a -0.97% decrease in the past week, with a -3.96% drop in the past month, and a -7.65% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.30% for TSCO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.12% for TSCO’s stock, with a -0.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSCO stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for TSCO by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for TSCO in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $245 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

TSCO Trading at -5.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares sank -3.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSCO fell by -0.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $216.69. In addition, Tractor Supply Company saw -3.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSCO starting from Estep Jonathan S, who sale 12,074 shares at the price of $226.20 back on May 17. After this action, Estep Jonathan S now owns 7,972 shares of Tractor Supply Company, valued at $2,731,139 using the latest closing price.

Estep Jonathan S, the EVP – CMO of Tractor Supply Company, sale 164 shares at $226.20 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Estep Jonathan S is holding 63 shares at $37,097 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.10 for the present operating margin

+32.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tractor Supply Company stands at +7.66. The total capital return value is set at 23.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.84. Equity return is now at value 55.50, with 13.10 for asset returns.

Based on Tractor Supply Company (TSCO), the company’s capital structure generated 209.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.65. Total debt to assets is 45.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 191.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 1,661.37 and the total asset turnover is 1.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.