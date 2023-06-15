TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP) has surged by 0.94 when compared to previous closing price of 7.37, but the company has seen a -3.13% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/01/22 that Zhong Yang Financial Is the Latest Microcap IPO to Pop

Is It Worth Investing in TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP) Right Now?

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TOP is 5.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TOP on June 15, 2023 was 2.77M shares.

TOP’s Market Performance

TOP’s stock has seen a -3.13% decrease for the week, with a -85.56% drop in the past month and a 63.51% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 59.31% for TOP Financial Group Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -50.94% for TOP stock, with a simple moving average of -11.43% for the last 200 days.

TOP Trading at -41.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 59.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.84%, as shares sank -85.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOP fell by -2.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.89. In addition, TOP Financial Group Limited saw 52.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.78 for the present operating margin

+64.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for TOP Financial Group Limited stands at +44.64. The total capital return value is set at 41.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 41.20.

Based on TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP), the company’s capital structure generated 2.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.35.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.65.

Conclusion

To put it simply, TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.