The Volatility of Trustmark Corporation’s (TRMK) Stock: A -3.83% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Trustmark Corporation (TRMK) has gone down by -3.83% for the week, with a 8.03% rise in the past month and a -16.64% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.38% for TRMK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.19% for TRMK’s stock, with a -25.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ: TRMK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ: TRMK) is 14.83x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TRMK is 0.79. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Trustmark Corporation (TRMK) is $27.10, which is $4.9 above the current market price. The public float for TRMK is 55.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.44% of that float. On June 15, 2023, TRMK’s average trading volume was 310.58K shares.

TRMK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ: TRMK) has decreased by -1.07 when compared to last closing price of 22.44. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.83% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TRMK Trading at -2.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRMK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.82%, as shares sank -0.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRMK fell by -3.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.23. In addition, Trustmark Corporation saw -36.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRMK starting from PUCKETT RICHARD H, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $21.11 back on May 15. After this action, PUCKETT RICHARD H now owns 42,837 shares of Trustmark Corporation, valued at $42,220 using the latest closing price.

BAKER ADOLPHUS B, the Director of Trustmark Corporation, purchase 1,000 shares at $21.00 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that BAKER ADOLPHUS B is holding 49,220 shares at $21,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRMK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.57 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Trustmark Corporation stands at +9.11. The total capital return value is set at 4.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.99. Equity return is now at value 6.00, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Trustmark Corporation (TRMK), the company’s capital structure generated 115.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.61. Total debt to assets is 9.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Trustmark Corporation (TRMK) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.