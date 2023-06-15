The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LSXMA is 1.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for LSXMA is 94.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LSXMA on June 15, 2023 was 1.13M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

LSXMA) stock’s latest price update

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.29 compared to its previous closing price of 30.60. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LSXMA’s Market Performance

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) has experienced a 2.76% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.90% rise in the past month, and a 14.96% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.72% for LSXMA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.15% for LSXMA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -14.85% for the last 200 days.

LSXMA Trading at 6.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSXMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares surge +9.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSXMA rose by +2.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.88. In addition, The Liberty SiriusXM Group saw -22.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LSXMA starting from ROSENTHALER ALBERT E, who sale 5,882 shares at the price of $73.79 back on Jun 06. After this action, ROSENTHALER ALBERT E now owns 72,644 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group, valued at $434,047 using the latest closing price.

Wendling Brian J, the CAO/PFO of The Liberty SiriusXM Group, sale 1,370 shares at $36.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 24, which means that Wendling Brian J is holding 15,805 shares at $49,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LSXMA

Equity return is now at value 13.70, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.