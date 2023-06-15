The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (RETA) Stock

The stock of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) has gone down by -4.12% for the week, with a 6.12% rise in the past month and a 0.43% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.74% for RETA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.81% for RETA’s stock, with a 60.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.51.

The public float for RETA is 30.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.76% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RETA on June 15, 2023 was 739.59K shares.

RETA) stock’s latest price update

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -11.74 compared to its previous closing price of 102.22. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/01/23 that FDA Widens Path for Rare-Disease Treatments With New Approval

Analysts’ Opinion of RETA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RETA stocks, with SVB Securities repeating the rating for RETA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RETA in the upcoming period, according to SVB Securities is $115 based on the research report published on June 12th of the current year 2023.

RETA Trading at -4.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RETA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.32%, as shares surge +9.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RETA fell by -4.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +274.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.36. In addition, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 137.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RETA starting from Soni Manmeet Singh, who sale 78,085 shares at the price of $102.89 back on Jun 13. After this action, Soni Manmeet Singh now owns 58,376 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $8,034,343 using the latest closing price.

Soni Manmeet Singh, the COO, CFO and President of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 4,711 shares at $99.62 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that Soni Manmeet Singh is holding 111,461 shares at $469,297 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.