The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NAPA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NYSE: NAPA) has decreased by -0.36 when compared to last closing price of 14.05. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.34% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/29/22 that Duckhorn Hits 52-Week Low. Winemaker’s Stock Isn’t Aging Well.

Is It Worth Investing in The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NYSE: NAPA) Right Now?

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NYSE: NAPA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NAPA) is $19.50, which is $5.86 above the current market price. The public float for NAPA is 42.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NAPA on June 15, 2023 was 623.23K shares.

NAPA’s Market Performance

The stock of The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NAPA) has seen a 2.34% increase in the past week, with a -1.13% drop in the past month, and a -10.31% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.65% for NAPA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.99% for NAPA’s stock, with a -8.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NAPA Trading at -2.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAPA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares surge +0.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAPA rose by +2.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.60. In addition, The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. saw -15.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NAPA starting from Mallard Holdco, LLC, who sale 6,000,000 shares at the price of $15.35 back on Apr 06. After this action, Mallard Holdco, LLC now owns 62,147,261 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc., valued at $92,100,000 using the latest closing price.

Sullivan Sean B.A., the of The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc., sale 26,081 shares at $15.46 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Sullivan Sean B.A. is holding 135,651 shares at $403,105 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NAPA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.60 for the present operating margin

+47.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. stands at +16.16. The total capital return value is set at 8.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.63. Equity return is now at value 6.40, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Based on The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NAPA), the company’s capital structure generated 28.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.17. Total debt to assets is 19.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.66.

Conclusion

To put it simply, The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NAPA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.