The Clorox Company (CLX) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, CLX stock has gone down by -1.80%, with a monthly decline of -7.85% and a quarterly plunge of -1.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.66% for The Clorox Company The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.01% for CLX’s stock, with a 2.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) Right Now?

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 259.16x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.28. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Clorox Company (CLX) is $155.33, which is $1.3 above the current market price. The public float for CLX is 122.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CLX on June 15, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

CLX) stock’s latest price update

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX)’s stock price has decreased by -1.55 compared to its previous closing price of 156.37. However, the company has seen a -1.80% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLX stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CLX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CLX in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $155 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

CLX Trading at -5.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares sank -8.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLX fell by -1.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $159.62. In addition, The Clorox Company saw 9.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.79 for the present operating margin

+35.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Clorox Company stands at +6.50. The total capital return value is set at 18.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.07. Equity return is now at value 24.50, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on The Clorox Company (CLX), the company’s capital structure generated 561.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.88. Total debt to assets is 50.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 503.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.06 and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

To put it simply, The Clorox Company (CLX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.