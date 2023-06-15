The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE: BODY)’s stock price has decreased by -2.12 compared to its previous closing price of 0.45. However, the company has seen a -3.02% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE: BODY) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) is $1.06, which is $0.62 above the current market price. The public float for BODY is 145.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BODY on June 15, 2023 was 408.45K shares.

BODY’s Market Performance

BODY stock saw a decrease of -3.02% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.62% and a quarterly a decrease of -22.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.38% for The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.46% for BODY stock, with a simple moving average of -38.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BODY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BODY stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for BODY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BODY in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $2.27 based on the research report published on May 05th of the previous year 2022.

BODY Trading at -4.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BODY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.83%, as shares sank -3.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BODY fell by -4.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4535. In addition, The Beachbody Company Inc. saw -15.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BODY starting from Daikeler Carl, who purchase 114,811 shares at the price of $0.70 back on Dec 02. After this action, Daikeler Carl now owns 3,199,946 shares of The Beachbody Company Inc., valued at $80,483 using the latest closing price.

Congdon Jonathan, the CO-FOUNDER AND VICE CHAIRMAN of The Beachbody Company Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $0.70 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that Congdon Jonathan is holding 17,826,629 shares at $35,065 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BODY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.13 for the present operating margin

+47.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Beachbody Company Inc. stands at -28.05. The total capital return value is set at -51.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -60.23. Equity return is now at value -64.20, with -32.40 for asset returns.

Based on The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY), the company’s capital structure generated 21.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.01. Total debt to assets is 10.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 662.07 and the total asset turnover is 1.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

To put it simply, The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.