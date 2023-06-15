The 41.78% Simple Moving Average of Zuora Inc.’s (ZUO) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Zuora Inc. (ZUO) has seen a -0.30% decrease in the past week, with a 41.02% gain in the past month, and a 22.36% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.54% for ZUO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.48% for ZUO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 41.78% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zuora Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.82.

The public float for ZUO is 122.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.67% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ZUO on June 15, 2023 was 948.04K shares.

ZUO) stock’s latest price update

Zuora Inc. (NYSE: ZUO)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.65 in comparison to its previous close of 11.54, however, the company has experienced a -0.30% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZUO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZUO stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for ZUO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZUO in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $11 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2023.

ZUO Trading at 25.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZUO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares surge +36.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZUO fell by -0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.53. In addition, Zuora Inc. saw 80.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZUO starting from Traube Robert J., who sale 9,667 shares at the price of $10.56 back on May 30. After this action, Traube Robert J. now owns 27,225 shares of Zuora Inc., valued at $102,061 using the latest closing price.

Traube Robert J., the Chief Revenue Officer of Zuora Inc., sale 19,335 shares at $9.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 10, which means that Traube Robert J. is holding 36,892 shares at $173,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZUO

Equity return is now at value -134.50, with -29.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Zuora Inc. (ZUO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.