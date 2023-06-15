The -13.88% Decline of The Travelers Companies Inc.’s (TRV) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, TRV stock has gone down by -1.27%, with a monthly decline of -5.07% and a quarterly surge of 4.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.60% for The Travelers Companies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.62% for TRV’s stock, with a -2.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE: TRV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is 14.79x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TRV is 0.62. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for TRV is 230.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.25% of that float. On June 15, 2023, TRV’s average trading volume was 1.37M shares.

TRV) stock’s latest price update

The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE: TRV)’s stock price has decreased by -1.46 compared to its previous closing price of 176.12. However, the company has seen a -1.27% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 12 hours ago that Inflation, Ad Cuts Can Be Winning Combo for Progressive

Analysts’ Opinion of TRV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRV stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for TRV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TRV in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $212 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2023.

TRV Trading at -1.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares sank -4.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRV fell by -1.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $176.01. In addition, The Travelers Companies Inc. saw -7.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRV starting from Klein Michael Frederick, who sale 10,246 shares at the price of $182.85 back on May 10. After this action, Klein Michael Frederick now owns 14,080 shares of The Travelers Companies Inc., valued at $1,873,435 using the latest closing price.

BESSETTE ANDY F, the EVP and Chief Admin Officer of The Travelers Companies Inc., sale 11,572 shares at $178.14 during a trade that took place back on Apr 25, which means that BESSETTE ANDY F is holding 17,361 shares at $2,061,467 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.05 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Travelers Companies Inc. stands at +7.65. The total capital return value is set at 8.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.65. Equity return is now at value 12.70, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV), the company’s capital structure generated 35.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.99. Total debt to assets is 7.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.