Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB)’s stock price has decreased by -0.65 compared to its previous closing price of 41.83. However, the company has seen a 4.61% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/25/23 that Tenable Stock Sinks on Weak Outlook. Spending Trends Are a Concern.

Is It Worth Investing in Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TENB is 1.23. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) is $47.67, which is $5.8 above the current market price. The public float for TENB is 110.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.45% of that float. On June 15, 2023, TENB’s average trading volume was 1.02M shares.

TENB’s Market Performance

TENB’s stock has seen a 4.61% increase for the week, with a 9.51% rise in the past month and a -5.59% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.88% for Tenable Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.91% for TENB’s stock, with a 4.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TENB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TENB stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TENB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TENB in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $44 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

TENB Trading at 2.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TENB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares surge +9.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TENB rose by +4.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.79. In addition, Tenable Holdings Inc. saw 8.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TENB starting from Zecher Linda Kay, who sale 2,600 shares at the price of $40.56 back on Jun 05. After this action, Zecher Linda Kay now owns 4,046 shares of Tenable Holdings Inc., valued at $105,456 using the latest closing price.

Vicks Raymond Jr., the Director of Tenable Holdings Inc., sale 1,496 shares at $38.72 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Vicks Raymond Jr. is holding 4,245 shares at $57,925 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TENB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.54 for the present operating margin

+77.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tenable Holdings Inc. stands at -13.50. The total capital return value is set at -9.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.97. Equity return is now at value -35.00, with -6.80 for asset returns.

Based on Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB), the company’s capital structure generated 156.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.97. Total debt to assets is 29.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 153.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.