TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.45 in relation to its previous close of 132.33. However, the company has experienced a 2.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/25/23 that TE Connectivity Earnings Show Cloud Spending Is Flat. It Will Rise Again.

Is It Worth Investing in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) Right Now?

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.89x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.31. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) by analysts is $139.92, which is $7.17 above the current market price. The public float for TEL is 312.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.20% of that float. On June 15, 2023, the average trading volume of TEL was 1.46M shares.

TEL’s Market Performance

The stock of TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) has seen a 2.51% increase in the past week, with a 8.06% rise in the past month, and a 6.29% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.68% for TEL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.83% for TEL stock, with a simple moving average of 7.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEL stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for TEL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TEL in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $138 based on the research report published on May 19th of the current year 2023.

TEL Trading at 5.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares surge +9.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEL rose by +2.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $125.06. In addition, TE Connectivity Ltd. saw 14.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEL starting from Jenkins John S, who sale 25,025 shares at the price of $122.32 back on May 08. After this action, Jenkins John S now owns 22,486 shares of TE Connectivity Ltd., valued at $3,061,163 using the latest closing price.

MITTS HEATH A, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of TE Connectivity Ltd., sale 9,418 shares at $123.12 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that MITTS HEATH A is holding 28,163 shares at $1,159,564 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.60 for the present operating margin

+31.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for TE Connectivity Ltd. stands at +14.91. The total capital return value is set at 18.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.76. Equity return is now at value 19.60, with 10.00 for asset returns.

Based on TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL), the company’s capital structure generated 42.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.05. Total debt to assets is 22.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.

Conclusion

To sum up, TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.