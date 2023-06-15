Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.63. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) is $0.60, which is $0.81 above the current market price. The public float for TTCF is 48.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 27.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TTCF on June 15, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

TTCF) stock’s latest price update

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.46 compared to its previous closing price of 0.60. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/30/21 that Ammo, MongoDB, Tattooed Chef, Bed Bath & Beyond: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

TTCF’s Market Performance

TTCF’s stock has fallen by -3.58% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.23% and a quarterly drop of -53.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.46% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.90% for Tattooed Chef Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.11% for TTCF’s stock, with a -75.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTCF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTCF stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for TTCF by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for TTCF in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $4.50 based on the research report published on October 24th of the previous year 2022.

TTCF Trading at -47.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTCF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.46%, as shares sank -8.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTCF fell by -3.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5903. In addition, Tattooed Chef Inc. saw -52.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TTCF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-47.78 for the present operating margin

-5.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tattooed Chef Inc. stands at -61.27.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.